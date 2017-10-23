St. Cecilia Music Center announces upcoming concert season lineup

St. Cecilia Music Center has an exciting upcoming concert season. Cathy Holbrook, Executive Director at St. Cecilia Music Center, stopped by to tell us a little about what makes concerts at St. Cecilia so special, and share what we can expect at some of the upcoming concerts. The first concert will take place on October 26, 2017 featuring acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke.

Season subscription tickets to the 2017-18 Jazz Series and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert Series are now available at special rates. Single tickets to chamber, jazz, and Acoustic Café concerts are also on sale now. For information on tickets call 616-459-2224 or visit St. Cecilia Music Center at 24 Ransom NE, Grand Rapids, 49503. You can also visit www.scmc-online.org.

