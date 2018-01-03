Start the new year right with retirement planning and Mattson Financial

Money Mentors

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We're a few days into the new year -- 2018 has arrived!

New Year's resolutions are always top of mind, so what does that mean for your retirement planning? That's what we discussed in the video above with Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father/daughter team with Mattson Financial, a full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area.

If you’re looking to get 2018 off to a fantastic start when it comes to your retirement plan, visit www.mattsonfinancial.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV