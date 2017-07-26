Summer fun at Coast Guard Festival

A summer tradition in West Michigan, Coast Guard Festival is almost here.

This year’s festival runs July 28 through August 6 in Grand Haven. Everyone in the family will find something they enjoy with concerts, parades, cardboard boat race, festival idol and don’t forget the fireworks!

Mike Smith, executive director, and Annie Lengkeek, marketing director for the festival, stopped by My West Michigan to tell us what else to expect at this year’s festival.

For a full schedule and for ticket information, visit http://www.coastguardfest.org/.

