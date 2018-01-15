Take your RV off the beaten path

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show starts Thursday at DeVos Place. The show will feature over 100 RV lines, along with a huge selection of accessories, campgrounds, and travel destinations. Travis Ghent from Terrytown RV Superstore stopped by to tell us about what they will feature at the show. One model Terrytown RV Superstore will be displaying is the new Forest River No Boundaries unit. It’s geared towards younger RVers and allows you to get off the beaten path.

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is Jan. 18 through 21 at DeVos Place.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.showspan.com/GRV/.

For more information about Terrytown RV Superstore, visit https://terrytownrv.com/.

