Teaming together to help families in West Michigan

Child with Bandage

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For almost 27 years, the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan has provided a “home away from home” for families traveling to Grand Rapids for medical or mental health treatment for their children.

About 83-percent of families helped by Ronald McDonald House are seeking care at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital.

The two organizations are celebrating a milestone -- 10,000 families who have stayed at Ronald Mcdonald house while their children were in treatment at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital.

Shari Schwanzl, Vice President of Operations at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital, and Marcie Lewis, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan, joined My West Michigan to talk about how they work together and how they benefit the community.

