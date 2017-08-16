With summer starting to wind down, if you haven’t made it out to Berlin Raceway, there is still time to catch some great racing. Mike Bursley, president of Berlin Raceway, stopped by to fill us in on the Chet Championship happening August 25th- 26th. With five divisions of racing, $1 Beer and $1 hot dogs, and fireworks, there will be something for everyone in the family.

Berlin Raceway will also be hosting The Monster Truck Throwdown with a fireworks display to follow on September 9th.

For ticket prices and more information, visit http://www.berlinraceway.com/.

