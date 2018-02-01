Time to care for your heart

Heart in Hand

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - February is American Heart Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about heart health and fighting heart disease.

William Frauenheim, MD, MPH, at Holland Hospital stopped by The Exchange to top discuss heart disease and an upcoming lecture discussing ways to lower your risk.

“Eat Like Your Heart Depends on it: Preparing Heart-healthy Foods” is taking place Feb. 8, from 6 to 7p.m. at Holland Hospital. To reserve your seat call 616-394-3344 or visit www.hollandhospital/events.

For heart disease and other vascular screenings, visit Spectrum Health Heart & Vascular Center at Holland Hospital by calling 616-494-8724 or www.hollandhospital.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with WZZM 13, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV