Treating chronic dry eye with Rockford Family Eyecare

Dry Eye

ROCKFORD, MICH. - More than 30 million people suffer from chronic dry eye. It can be caused by a number of things, including weather, age, environment, allergies, wearing contact lenses, excessive eye strain from computers or reading and more.

But how do you know for sure that it’s dry eye affecting you? And how is the discomfort treated?

Dr. Theodore Sees joined The Exchange from Rockford Family Eyecare to talk about chronic dry eye.

For more information, or to make an appointment with Dr. Sees, visit www.rockfordfamilyeyecare.net.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV