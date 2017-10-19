Turn your home into a reflection of who you are with Gorman's Home Furnishings

Interior Design

Your home should be a reflection of who you are, and Gorman’s Home Furnishings has both the products and the expertise to make that happen. Designer Aseel Kassis showed us how. If you are in need of design inspiration, visit the Gorman’s website at www.gormans.com or see their west Michigan store.

GRAND RAPIDS

2320 28th Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

(616) 243-5466

MON, THURS 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

TUES, WED, FRI, SAT 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

SUN 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

© 2017 WZZM-TV