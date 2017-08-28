Wasted water equals wasted money, tips from Lascko Services

Have you received the bill for all that summer lawn sprinkling you did?

We all love a green lawn but one of the easiest ways to rack-up big utility bills is by wasting water.

Brett Lasko joined us from Lascko Services, with some great advice for cutting down on waste.

If you need help finding savings or making repairs in your home, visit www.lasckoservices.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV