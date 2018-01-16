Man Watching Plane

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Are you lucky enough to be planning a special vacation, a trip to a distant land? Perhaps you have thought about what you will pack and how you will get there, but have you considered travel medicine? Angela Embree is a Nurse Practitioner with Occupational Health at Spectrum Health Medical Group and she joined us to explain the idea of Travel Medicine.

You can learn more about Travel Medicine, or be seen in the following ways:

In person

Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – Ada

Call 616.391.2778 to schedule an appointment

Video consultation

Spectrum Health MedNow app

Call 616.267.7101 to schedule an appointment



© 2018 WZZM-TV