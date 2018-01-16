GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Are you lucky enough to be planning a special vacation, a trip to a distant land? Perhaps you have thought about what you will pack and how you will get there, but have you considered travel medicine? Angela Embree is a Nurse Practitioner with Occupational Health at Spectrum Health Medical Group and she joined us to explain the idea of Travel Medicine.
You can learn more about Travel Medicine, or be seen in the following ways:
In person
- Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus – Ada
- Call 616.391.2778 to schedule an appointment
Video consultation
- Spectrum Health MedNow app
- Call 616.267.7101 to schedule an appointment
