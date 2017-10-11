The Shopping and Lifestyle Expo is coming up this weekend at DeVos Place. The Expo will cover everything for your home, your style, and your health. Spectrum Health will be offering free health screenings during the Expo. Dr. Jennifer Watson, Erica Ringwald, a vascular sonographer, and Cindy Douthett with Spectrum Health stopped by to tell us more about what they will be offering at the Expo.

The Shopping and Lifestyle Expo is Saturday and Sunday, October 15th and 16th at DeVos Place. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for ages 6-14, kids 5 and under are free.

Tickets available online at www.KohlerExpo.com or at the door.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 WZZM-TV