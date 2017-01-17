Puke tastes fine: A dude's recap of ‘The Bachelor' week 3

Nick takes care of Vanessa after she pukes in a zero-gravity airplane. (Photo: ABC)

Each week, after watching The Bachelor with my wonderful fiancée, I’ll share my perspective on the drama that unfolds as Nick Viall, a veteran of the show, embarks on the unrealistic quest for Mrs. Right.

I’m doing this for the guys out there who sacrifice their Monday nights during Bachelor season. I’m doing it for people who want to laugh with me at the show. And, most importantly, I’m doing it for love.

Here’s what we saw in episode three. (This post contains spoilers. If you didn’t know that until this parenthetical, you should work on your context clues.) Don't see photos, GIFS or tweets below? Go here.

Whew boy, this week really tested my patience. I’ll be honest about that right up front. There were sexcapades with varying degrees of success, an appearance from the Backstreet Boys and a little bit of vomit. Oh, and a lot of Corinne sleeping.

It was tough to watch...But, lucky for you, I did the dirty work so you can stay caught up even if you didn’t punish your eyeballs for two hours this Monday night.

Hey, in case you forgot, Nick hooked up with Liz

We open the show with Nick telling all the girls he had sexual relations with Liz, who was booted from the show last week. He says he’s “an open book” and the cliché tally gets started early.

There’s a montage of girls talking about the Lizgate with each other and with Nick, culminating in a lot of weird hand-touching during a one-on-one talk with Danielle L.

Trench coat and whipped cream

Just when you thought it couldn’t be off to a much more uncomfortable start, the proverbial [stuff] hits the fan. That’s right, Corinne begins plotting to have sex with Nick. And that plan involves a trench coat and whipped cream. She sounds drunk as she talks, as she commonly does, making it all even weirder.

At this point, Corinne has settled any doubt that she is, indeed, the worst.

Fortunately, her plan backfires when another girl interrupts the awkward advances. Corinne cries and says she “wants to go home.”

I do too, Corinne. I want you to go home.

Rose ceremony

Since last week ended with a “to be continued,” we had to get a rose ceremony out of the way early this week. Corinne sleeps through the rose ceremony.

He sends home a few girls I know nothing about, including a girl I randomly selected for my final four in Bachelor Fantasy -- a punch to the gut, but I can recover.

Backstreet’s back?

The Backstreet Boys make a cameo -- wait seriously, the Backstreet Boys are still a thing? I mean honestly, if Wikipedia can be trusted, these dudes are all between the age of 36 and 45. They aren’t “boys,” so it might be time to either re-brand or hang it up -- for the first group date of the week.

The girls all say their teenage self is so excited. They learn a very 90s dance routine to be background dancers for the band, and one of the Backstreet Middle-Aged Men brags that they’re playing in front of 500 people later that night.

Corinne says about 19 times that she’s a “horrible” dancer, and proves it by dancing horribly. She cries again and says she doesn’t feel cute because the other girls dance better.

My eyes hurt from aggressively rolling them.

Danielle L., clearly not bothered by the aforementioned hand-touching, wins the group date and gets to dance with Nick while the Backstreet Boys serenade them. She and Nick very much act like it’s a grade-school dance in 1998 -- likely the last time they actually listened to the Backstreet Boys -- and dance awkwardly on stage.

Nick stares longingly/creepily into Danielle’s eyes as they sway gently to and fro, and my finacée drops the first installment of the Guest Quote of the Week:

“Ugh, he just looks like he’s gonna eat everyone.”

Cucumbers and veggie slices for lunch

Corinne, feeling uncomfortable from her ineptitude in what she calls “planned dancing,” predictably grabs Nick first after the group date. All the girls hate her for it, naturally. She comes back and casually tells all the girls about her nanny, Racquel, who literally does everything for Corinne, from making her bed to preparing veggie slices for lunch.

I’ve scheduled an appointment with the optometrist because my eyes are really starting to hurt from all the rolling.

Corinne says she's exhausted and goes to sleep again. ABC plays an incredibly fake snore over the video of her in bed.

'I puked.' 'Still tastes fine.'

Vanessa, who actually seems somewhat put together, gets the pleasure of a one-on-one date in a zero-gravity plane. This actually looks like a blast.

While floating around in the space shuttle replica, Vanessa gets sick and loses her lunch. She and Nick still make out, and he says it “still tastes fine.” Gross.

After the astronaut-for-a-day date, the two go atop the OUE Skyspace in L.A., where it starts raining clichés. She says he’s “open and honest.” He says she “gives him hope about the process.” She “forgot about the rose.”

There is now a shooting pain in my retinas.

Side note mind-explosion: It was while writing this recap that I was told that Vanessa looks exactly like the Pink Power Ranger. First off, I didn’t know the Power Rangers ever took off their helmets. Second of all, the allegation is true.

Vanessa looks like the Pink Power Ranger. (Photo: ABC)

Alex, a friend of a producer at WFAA, made the astute observation. We should all be more like Alex.

Hanging out with Olympians

On the second group date of the week, the girls get to meet three Olympic athletes: Sprinters Allyson Felix and Carl Lewis, and Red Oak’s own shotput gold medalist Michelle Carter. Yay, North Texas!

It’s been five minutes since someone’s boobs were a focal point of the episode, but Astrid saves the day. They talk about her need for additional sports bras, and that’s all I’ll write about that.

The girls compete in the high jump, long jump and javelin throw, and then have a race to see who gets to hop into a hot tub with Nick in full workout clothes. The girl who can run 100 meters and grab a giant fake ring gets their ticket punched to the hot tub.

Rachel gets to the ring first, but knocks it over, then she shatters it when she runs back for it. If we wanted to do a literary analysis on this, you could make the case that this is both a hilarious and accurate metaphor for the entire show, but that’s not why we’re here.

Pool party!

Nick holds a pool party instead of a cocktail party, which is the perfect avenue for immaturity to reign supreme. Corinne confirms my theory that she's really a 14-year-old girl in a 24-year-old's body by taking Nick in a bounce house castle and calling him her prince.

Mutiny begins to break out as the girls confront Nick about his actions with Corinne. The "right reasons" cliché gets dropped two or three times, because there's no other way to say that apparently. Vanessa puts Nick on the spot, and the gives him THIS LOOK and they have my attention.

Vanessa brings the sass. (Photo: ABC)

Can't wait to see how he responds next week.

The show ends with a cringe-worthy singing performance by Josephine the unemployed nurse.

Bachelor fantasy

After a perfect Week 2, I struggled this week with a 40-point performance. A couple rookie mistakes cost me beaucoup points, but I feel good about three of my final four picks: Sarah, Dallas native Rachel, and Vanessa, who I picked to get the final rose.

