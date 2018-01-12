Ricky Gervais talks about his new show 'Child Support'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ricky Gervais talked with Jennifer Pascua about his new show “Child Support.”
The one-hour series features adult contestants who interact with British comedian Ricky Gervais and a group of kids.
In the show, hosted by Fred Savage, contestants have to answer 10 questions correctly to earn the top prize. If they answer incorrectly, the contestants have a chance to be saved by the five kids who have been asked the same question by Gervais.
You can watch "Child Support" Fridays at 8 p.m. on WZZM 13.
