The Bachelor recap: Nanny Raquel is a star

It’s The Bachelor final four. As we say goodbye to Kristina, Corinne worries her undoing could be next, but this week is not for eliminations—nay, it’s for hometown dates, and all four remaining girls get one. Let’s review:

Most Adorable Arrest: Raven (Hoxie, Ark.)

Continuing her tour of being the cutest human alive, Raven rides up on a four wheeler, hands Nick a helmet (because safety matters!) and whisks him off to a grain bin where they’re “caught by the police,” who is actually her brother. Off the hook from the law, they go mudding in someone’s field, which as a Tennessee native, I can confirm that’s a big no-no. But this is The Bachelor, so it’s fine. They make out, Nicholas-Sparks-meets-Kenny-Chesney style, before heading home.

When they visit her family, Raven’s mom reveals that her dad is cancer-free. Through tears, Raven tells her dad if he couldn’t walk her down the aisle, she’d rather walk alone, and if you aren’t crying, you’re a monster. Her mom tells Raven to put her heart out there, but when Raven dances around telling Nick she loves him, she backs away, like a true Southern lady. Protect yourself, girl. Stick to your guns.

Most Socially Awkward Brother-in-Law: Rachel (Dallas, Texas)

Full disclaimer: Let’s play along because it’s polite, but Rachel loses. Good news, if you love this date and Rachel as much as we do, you can watch her for ten weeks in the spring.

First impression rose winner and next Bachelorette grabs Nick and takes him to church—literally. Not just church, but a predominantly-black church. After church, they have a conversation about Rachel being black, in case Nick hadn’t noticed.

Fortunately, they nail that down before meeting her family members, who are also all black—except for Rachel's sister’s brother, who identifies himself as “a white.” (Side note: This is not what any white person should do.) Unfortunately, Mr. Lindsay isn’t around to chime in about her daughter’s suitor, but Mama Lindsay does say that Nick’s confidence and direction does remind her of her own husband, so that’s hopeful!

Most Expensive Wardrobe Change: Corinne ( Miami, Fla. )

If Rachel took Nick to church, then Corinne took him to her holy ground—the mall. After a shopping rundown, Corinne buys Nick an outfit worth $3,000, which is enough to buy all of us cheap bottles of wine. Once she locked in that staple piece of a peacoat for her boy, she decides to drop a bigger bomb: She tells Nick she loves him, and he doesn’t reject it.

This week was never about Corinne, though—it was about Nanny Raquel, and man does she deliver. While Corinne’s father grills Nick and tells him that Corinne (cough, him, cough) will be the breadwinner, Raquel is serving so much subtle shade that no one realizes they’re in the dark. Nick survives, but it’s clear that The Family Corinne steamrolled our boy pretty hard.

Most Aggressive Parents: Vanessa (Montreal, Que.)

We start off at Vanessa’s special needs classroom with all of her students there, and it’s pretty incredible to see. Her class works on a scrapbook, documenting all of her memories with Nick, and end the morning with a big group hug. From there, Vanessa’s situation is a bit different from the other girls', because her parents are divorced and not particularly BFFs, so they’ll have two stops to make today.

Her mom’s side is overwhelming, because there’s a ton of family there, and none of them are there to simply welcome Nick. They're hard on Nick, because they want a good guy for their girl. But after the tears, when it appears he’s won them over, Nick faces Vanessa's dad who takes questioning to a whole new level.

Nick asks for Dad's blessing, but first the patriarch wants to know if Nick has sought blessings from other parents. Ultimately, he gives Nick his seal of approval, but was it worth it after Vanessa finds out Nick hasn't exclusively asked her dad that question?

That takes us to the end, which doesn’t end in a rose, but a surprise guest—American’s favorite Assistant District Attorney, Ms. Andi Dorfman . No one knows what she wants, and we’ll have to wait a week to find out.

