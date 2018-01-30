What is Quest?

Quest is a digital network that will feature adventure and exploration programming. People who love nature and science are going to enjoy the shows on Quest.

Where can I see Quest?

You can see Quest programs over-the-air on WZZM 13-4 or on Comcast Channel 298 and Charter Channel 191.

What happened to the WZZM 13 Weather Network that I used to watch on cable?

Our Weather Network will still be available over-the-air on WZZM 13-2. Quest will be on 13-4. If you find that you are not receiving one or the other, you may have to do a re-scan on your set, but our tech people tell us that chances are, you will not need to do that. For folks on Comcast and Charter, Quest will now occupy the channels that used to carry the WZZM 13 Weather Network. Again, that is on Comcast Channel 298 and Charter Channel 191.

What are your over-the-air channels now?

WZZM 13-1 WZZM 13 main channel

WZZM 13-2 WZZM Weather Network

WZZM 13-3 Justice Network

WZZM 13-4 Quest

