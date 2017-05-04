What's new at Cedar Point in 2017: Everything you need to know

(Photo: Cedar Point)

SANDUSKY, OHIO - The thrills are about to begin…

Cedar Point is kicking off its 148th season this weekend -- and there’s a lot of updates coming to the iconic Sandusky scream park.

Here’s what you can expect from Cedar Point’s 2017 season.

TICKET PRICES

If you’re planning on buying tickets at the main gate, you’re going to notice a $2 jump from last summer with prices now at $67. Here’s a tip… There are much better prices available at CedarPoint.com starting at $45.

CEDAR POINT SHORES

The biggest addition for 2017 is Cedar Point Shores. Formerly known as Soak City, the expanded 18-acre water park will make its debut on Saturday, May 27. Season pass holders can get their feet wet first with a Cedar Point Shores preview on Friday, May 26.

Cedar Point Shores features a slew of slippery new water attractions, including Point Plummet. These six-story body slides dare riders to climb into a pod where the floor drops out from beneath their bare feet.

There are also additional upgrades for kids, new dining options and redesigned changing rooms.

CLICK HERE to see the complete list of what's new at Cedar Point Shores.

SECURITY SCAN

New metal detector screening stations have been installed outside the park's various entry points. Park officials say these updated security measures will impact every guest before they enter Cedar Point.

CLICK HERE to read more about the security changes.

OVERNIGHT STAYS

The Breakers Express has been completely renovated and re-branded as Cedar Point’s Express Hotel.

Located near the park’s famous causeway, the hotel has been completely overhauled. All guest rooms -- including 69 additional rooms -- feature two queen beds, new bathrooms and bedding, mini fridges, microwaves and connecting family suites. In the center of the property, Cedar Point has installed a new splash pad and outdoor courtyard amid a swimming pool and deck area.

CLICK HERE to see more of the hotel upgrades.

ANOTHER DIMENSION

Sure, you've experienced the Iron Dragon before... But never quite like this.

This summer, thrill seekers can climb aboard Iron Dragon to ride the 1987 roller coaster in virtual reality. Although there was limited VR availability on Iron Dragon last year, the experience will become a nightly staple in 2017 from June 9 through September 4 after 6 p.m. The traditional, non-VR Iron Dragon will be available prior to 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE to read more about the Iron Dragon VR.

TOP THRILL WHAT?!?!

Don’t panic. The name change is only temporary.

Top Thrill Dragster, the 420-foot-tall beast, will be known as Top Thrill Cubster for opening weekend only on May 6 and 7.

Cedar Point is making the brief switcheroo because of a lost World Series bet with Six Flags Great America in Chicago.

The coaster’s logo has already been changed, and guests will have the opportunity to purchase commemorative souvenirs.

SAY CHEESE

Cedar Point is taking a gooey twist.

Melt is opening its ninth location at the park this summer inside the former Joe Cool Café eatery. The restaurant will include Melt’s full menu along with an exclusive Firecracker Chicken sandwich only available at Cedar Point.

CLICK HERE to read more about Melt coming to Cedar Point.

MORE EATS

Ohio’s own Root’s shredded chicken, pork and beef sandwiches, along with gourmet macaroni and cheese bowls, are coming to Sky Ride Refreshments, located near the Scrambler. On the Frontier Trail, Famous Dave’s BBQ Shack will arrive with brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, ribs and combo meals. And in Frontier Town, Wagon Wheel Pizza will serve up hand-made pizza with traditional toppings of pepperoni, sausage or cheese.

LIVE ON STAGE

Lights, Camera, Action: This new live show is taking over the Jack Aldrich Theatre at the front of the park. It features famous movie music from black-and-white films to today’s big hits. Performed daily (except Mondays) from June 3 through August 20.

Peanuts Perfect Day: A new show is coming to the Celebration Plaza stage where Snoopy and his friends come to life.

Midnight Syndicate Live!: The haunting music from Chardon’s own Midnight Syndicate will make its much-anticipated HalloWeekends return inside the Jack Aldrich Theater. Each weekend from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29, the creepy composers take the stage to unleash their terrifying tunes. Midnight Syndicate Live! had previously performed at Cedar Point back in 2014.

FACE-FIRST FALL

The ride, formerly known as RipCord, has been given a new home where Shoot the Rapids once stood along the Frontier Trail. Behold, Professor Delbert's Frontier Fling.

Named after an inventive character from the park’s former Paddlewheel Excursions ride, this upcharge attraction takes riders 15 stories above the ground before sending them into a free-fall swing toward Millennium Force and the Frontier Trail at speeds up to 60 mph.

NO MORE THIRST

Season pass drink plan: Were you tired of carrying your refillable season pass souvenir bottle everywhere around the park? New in 2017, guests can choose between having a souvenir bottle or a using a disposable cup for unlimited drinks all summer.

MEAN STREAK???

Although Cedar Point hasn't confirmed Mean Streak is being transformed into a wood-steel hybrid coaster by Rocky Mountain Construction, they definitely like teasing us about it.. Here you can see a few photos of what's been happening with the ride.

The upgraded version of Mean Streak likely won't debut until 2018, but expect an official announcement in the months ahead.

CLICK HERE to read more about Mean Streak's wicked transformation.

Cedar Point will be open May 6 and 7 for opening weekend. The park will then close on Monday, May 8 and will reopen for daily operation on Friday, May 12.

