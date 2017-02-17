2nd Annual Winter Shake Up in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - The city of Grandville is celebrating the winter season with their annual Winter Shake Up on February 18th, 2017.

Though the event is in it's second season, for the first time this year, participants will enjoy a chili cook-off. People can vote for their favorite for .50 cents a sample.

There will also be carriage rides down the back streets of Grandville, hockey lessons from the Grandville Varsity Hockey Team, a hot chili pepper eating contest, and more.

For more information about the event, click here.

