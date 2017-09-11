3 summer camps coming together to fundraise for next summer

A group of runners participating in a 5K run/walk. (Photo: Courtesy of Camp Henry)

WEST MICHIGAN - Summer break may be over for West Michigan students, but the summer camps in the area are already getting ready for the next group of kids to visit in 2018.

Camp Geneva in Holland, Camp Roger in Rockford and Howard City, and Camp Henry in Newaygo have come together to try and help send more kids to camp next year with a special event on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The three camps will be putting on the Run for Camp 5K Trail Run/Walk to raise funds for scholarships for families who can't afford to send their kids to camp on their own. All of the proceeds from the 5K will go into each camp's Scholarship Fund.

We were joined by the camp's executive directors -- Kevin VanderKlok from Camp Geneva; Doug VanderWell from Camp Roger; and Jake Jacobs from Camp Henry -- to learn more about how they came together to work on this event, and the prizes they'll be offering.

The Run for Camp 5K Trail Run/Walk will be happening at Camp Henry at 10 a.m. To register or volunteer, visit www.camphenry.org/runforcamp.

