"30 Days of Awesome" encourages healthy habits

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sunday is the last day of 2017 and as we look ahead to a brand new year, the Weekend Morning News team thought we could all use a little more awesome in our lives. Maybe you are already awesome, but it's possible you could be even more so.

Jon and Necia Ornee, from Holland, are launching "30 Days of Awesome" on January 1 to encourage people to pursue healthy habits for a more awesome life. Necia is a health coach and fitness instructor, Jon is a triathlete and creative director.

Here's how they describe 30 Days:

30 Days of Awesome is a 30-day journey exploring better habits for a better life. We'll work together on developing better sleeping, eating, drinking and moving habits that make us feel awesome. We’ll provide recommendations for maximum awesomeness and you’ll set your own goals and work to gradually improve in each area in ways that are sustainable. We’ll send you a short email every day with tips, tricks and encouragement to help you achieve new levels of Awesomeness.

There are a lot of 30-Day Challenges that are overwhelming, unsustainable and make you feel like a failure by the end. The goal of 30 Days of Awesome is growth. Not perfect, but better. Not 30 days of insanity, but 30 days of gradual progress that you can turn into 10,000 days of gradual progress. Small steps that add up to big change.

To sign up for "30 Days of Awesome" click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV