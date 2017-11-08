3rd Annual Cocktail Week GR begins November 8th

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Toast​ ​the​ ​return​ ​of​ ​​Cocktail​ ​Week​ ​GR! The event runs November​ ​8-19,​​ ​​celebrating​ ​Michigan​ ​craft​ ​spirits.​​ ​​

The​ ​third​ ​annual​ ​event​ ​is​ ​hosted​ ​by Experience​ ​Grand​ ​Rapids​ ​and​ ​will​ ​highlight​ ​local​ ​distillers,​ ​specialized​ ​Cocktail​ ​Week​ ​GR menus,​ ​and​ ​feature​ ​events​ ​organized​ ​by​ ​the​ ​U.S.​ ​Bartending​ ​Guild​ ​(USBG)​ ​-​ ​Grand​ ​Rapids chapter.

Throughout​ ​the​ ​12-day​ ​event,​ ​participating​ ​local​ ​restaurants​ ​will​ ​offer​ ​two​ ​Michigan​ ​cocktails and​ ​an​ ​appetizer​ ​for​ ​$25​ ​or​ ​less.​ ​Many​ ​local​ ​distilleries​ ​and​ ​restaurants​ ​will​ ​also​ ​offer​ ​special events​ ​and​ ​distillery​ ​tours,​ ​including​ ​the​ ​USBG​ ​Cocktail​ ​Contest​ ​at​ ​Stella’s​ ​Lounge​ ​and​ ​a “Sunday​ ​Funday”​ ​trolley​ ​tour​ ​to​ ​participating​ ​Cocktail​ ​Week​ ​GR​ ​bars.

Cocktail​ ​Week​ ​GR​​ ​culminates​ ​with​ ​the​ ​annual​ ​Grand​ ​Rapids​ ​Wine,​ ​Beer​ ​and​ ​Food​ ​Festival​ ​at DeVos​ ​Place​ ​Convention​ ​Center,​ ​November​ ​16-18.​ ​The​ ​event​ ​is​ ​the​ ​perfect​ ​complement​ ​to​ ​the festival’s​ ​​Hemingway​ ​Hall​​ ​venue,​ ​where​ ​craft​ ​producers​ ​and​ ​mixologists​ ​will​ ​showcase​ ​their finest​ ​spirits,​ ​mixers,​ ​garnishes​ ​and​ ​cocktails.

A​ ​full​ ​list​ ​of​ ​​Cocktail​ ​Week​ ​GR​​ ​events​ ​and​ ​happenings​ ​will​ ​be​ ​updated​ ​regularly​ ​at www.CocktailWeekGR.com​.​ ​

