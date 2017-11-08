3rd Annual Cocktail Week GR begins November 8th

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Toast the return of Cocktail Week GR! The event runs November 8-19, celebrating Michigan craft spirits.
The third annual event is hosted by Experience Grand Rapids and will highlight local distillers, specialized Cocktail Week GR menus, and feature events organized by the U.S. Bartending Guild (USBG) - Grand Rapids chapter.
Throughout the 12-day event, participating local restaurants will offer two Michigan cocktails and an appetizer for $25 or less. Many local distilleries and restaurants will also offer special events and distillery tours, including the USBG Cocktail Contest at Stella’s Lounge and a “Sunday Funday” trolley tour to participating Cocktail Week GR bars.
Cocktail Week GR culminates with the annual Grand Rapids Wine, Beer and Food Festival at DeVos Place Convention Center, November 16-18. The event is the perfect complement to the festival’s Hemingway Hall venue, where craft producers and mixologists will showcase their finest spirits, mixers, garnishes and cocktails.
A full list of Cocktail Week GR events and happenings will be updated regularly at www.CocktailWeekGR.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs