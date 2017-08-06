4th annual Mini Maker Faire coming to GR Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's back! The 4th annual Mini Maker Faire is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Valley's Kennedy Engineering Building later this month.

Christie Bender from the Museum, and Steven, one of this year's makers, from Sacred Expressions, joined the weekend morning team to share what the event is all about.

"From wood working, to 3D printing, to crafts, to jewelry – you will see that and much more at this year's faire. With close to 100 makers taking part, this show promises not to disappoint," said Christie.

The Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire will take place at both the Grand Rapids Public Museum and downtown GVSU's Kennedy Engineering Building on Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 20, from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Attendees may get tickets at either location which provide admission to both locations. Tickets may also be purchased online here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV