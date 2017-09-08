9/11 Community Day of Remembrance

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's an incredibly meaningful event and an important opportunity to educate children who were not alive when the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened in 2001. Once again the President Ford Council and the Boy Scouts of America will lead the community in a day-long "Scout Salute" at the Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum on the anniversary of 9/11.

Kristy Lecceadone, with the Ford Presidential Foundation, joined the weekend morning news team to tell us much more about the events planned during the Community Day of Remembrance.

"At sunrise and sunset color guards from the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments will lower and raise the flag outside of the museum to commemorate the opening and closing of day's events," explained Kristy.

There are several ways you can participate, explained Kristy. "There will be a display featuring a 9/11 poster competition exhibition, an opportunity to place a flag at Ah-Nab-Awen Park to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, a visual comparison of the devastation in New York City as compared to the city of Grand Rapids, police officers with their canine partners, the Kent County Sheriff's Department horse mounted patrol, and more."

New this year, a special blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. All who come to donate will receive free admission to the museum and a free commemorative T-shirt.

