Addiction support program battles drug epidemic

Addiction

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Drug addiction is a concern nationwide and one way to combat it is to have adequate resources.

The Alano Club of Kent County provides support for people recovering from addiction, as well as their families.

"The total rate of individuals with opiate addicted individuals in Kent County isn't known." said Kevin O'Neill-Boehm, Exec. Director at The Alano Club of Kent County. "However, first responders are reporting a spike in use of Naloxone, indicating that opiate addiction continues to be a community issue. Communities experience many tragic consequences of opiate addiction, overdoses are simply one of the most visible.

Families, health care systems, and public safety all suffer as well. Specifically, the opiate epidemic has taken a financial toll on the healthcare system. We, at the Club, have seen an increase in individuals addicted to opiates going back at least eight years significantly. We have a responsibility to address this issue head on, change our programming we offer to serve the needs of the individuals that were walking in our doors. " said O'Neill-Boehm.

The mission of the Alano Club of Kent County is to serve those recovering from addiction by providing a welcoming place for support meetings and fellowship. They offer 15 different recovery programs. They are open 7 days a week, 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve and Day.

Need help? Contact the Alano Club of Kent County by phone at 616-456-5709 or on the web at gralanoclub.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV