Adopt-a-pet : Meet Private, Howl & Boo event

This is a different pup than Private, but both dogs are up for adoption at the Humane Society

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Every Thursday, we feature pets up for adoption in West Michigan. Today, we feature Private! He's a 3 month old Dachshund Terrier mix. For more information about Private, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan's website.

There is a Halloween fundraiser for HSWM. "Howl & Boo" is happening on October 13th from 6 - 9 p.m. for kids 5 - 10 years old ($25 per child, $15 for each additional sibling). The night will feature trick or treating, pizza, games/crafts, a costume contest and a movie.

