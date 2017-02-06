African Children's Choir performs in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Making their way across the country and West Michigan is a group of children singing to raise awareness for a charity and to help themselves as well.
The African Children's Choir is a group that focuses on education to help underprivileged children in Africa.
The Choir tours around the world to raise awareness, and to collect donations to help build and fund schools in Africa. So far, there are schools, training centers, music camps, and support programs in seven counties.
The Choir has concerts across West Michigan in February.
Wednesday, February 8 at 7:00 p.m.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
524 Washington Ave
Grand Haven, MI 49417
Friday, February 10, 2017
Fruitport Congregational United Church of Christ
9 S 8th Avenue
Fruitport, MI 49415
Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Bridge Bible Church
5035 Henry Street
Norton Shores, MI 49441
Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
Westview Christian Reformed Church
2929 Leonard St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
You can learn more about the African Children's Choir or donate to their cause by going to their website.
