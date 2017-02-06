African Children's Choir performs in West Michigan

Children sing to bring awareness to the plight of some children in Africa.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Making their way across the country and West Michigan is a group of children singing to raise awareness for a charity and to help themselves as well.

The African Children's Choir is a group that focuses on education to help underprivileged children in Africa.

The Choir tours around the world to raise awareness, and to collect donations to help build and fund schools in Africa. So far, there are schools, training centers, music camps, and support programs in seven counties.

The Choir has concerts across West Michigan in February.

Wednesday, February 8 at 7:00 p.m.

St. John’s Episcopal Church

524 Washington Ave

Grand Haven, MI 49417

Friday, February 10, 2017

Fruitport Congregational United Church of Christ

9 S 8th Avenue

Fruitport, MI 49415

Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Bridge Bible Church

5035 Henry Street

Norton Shores, MI 49441

Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Westview Christian Reformed Church

2929 Leonard St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

You can learn more about the African Children's Choir or donate to their cause by going to their website.

Mackenzie Thaden is a Producer at WZZM13. @MackenzieThaden

(© 2017 WZZM)