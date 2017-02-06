WZZM
African Children's Choir performs in West Michigan

Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 12:00 PM. EST February 06, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Making their way across the country and West Michigan is a group of children singing to raise awareness for a charity and to help themselves as well.

The African Children's Choir is a group that focuses on education to help underprivileged children in Africa. 

The Choir tours around the world to raise awareness, and to collect donations to help build and fund schools in Africa. So far, there are schools, training centers, music camps, and support programs in seven counties.

The Choir has concerts across West Michigan in February. 

Wednesday, February 8 at 7:00 p.m.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
524 Washington Ave
Grand Haven, MI 49417

Friday, February 10, 2017
Fruitport Congregational United Church of Christ
9 S 8th Avenue
Fruitport, MI 49415

Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Bridge Bible Church
5035 Henry Street
Norton Shores, MI 49441

Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
Westview Christian Reformed Church
2929 Leonard St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

 

You can learn more about the African Children's Choir or donate to their cause by going to their website

 

