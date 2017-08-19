Annual Grand Dansk Parade fills the streets

The Grand Dansk Parade for the Danish Festival in Grandville, Mich on Aug. 19. 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of the Danish Festival / Facebook)

GREENVILLE, MICH. - The Danish Festival is in full swing this weekend and on Saturday morning the streets of Greenville were full for the annual Grand Dansk Parade.

The parade started at Cass and Bower streets at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and proceeded east.

There was fun for all -- scores of floats, marching bands, clowns and more. There were more than 120 entries to the parade, according to the Danish Festival's website.

There are events happening all weekend, to learn more be sure to visit, www.danishfestival.org.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

