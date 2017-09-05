Atwater Brewing celebrates Oktoberfest in Grand Rapids

ATWATER BREWERY Born in Detroit. Raised everywhere. (Photo: instagram.com/atwaterbeer)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Atwater Brewing has celebrated Oktoberfest for 20 years in Detroit and this year the brewery is bringing the celebration to the west side of the state. On September 9, the business's Grand Rapids location will be celebrating the traditionally German festivities.

The celebration is free and begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Grand Rapids taproom on Michigan Street. The party will go until 1:00 a.m. and will feature German-style food, beer, and live German music. The first 25 people to attend will get a free mug club membership for a year.

The 21 and up event will also feature contests and games, including the classic Oktoberfest stein holding contest.

To learn more about Atwater Brewing, you can visit their website.

