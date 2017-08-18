Photo credit: USDAAPHIS

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - August is Tree Check Month and experts need Michiganders to be on the lookout for pests that can harm our state's beautiful landscapes.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Asian Longhorned Beetles are an invasive pest that can harm trees.

This large, showy beetle was accidentally introduced into the U.S., probably in wood crating or pallets shipped from Asia. Larvae feed in tunnels (called galleries) in the wood of tree branches and trunks. The galleries can cause branches or trees to break and will eventually kill the tree. Maple trees are the Asian Longhorned Beetle's (ALB) favorite host. More than 1 billion maple trees grow in Michigan. ALB can attack and kill many other tree species, including poplar, willow, sycamore, and horse chestnut. ALB populations are known to be present in areas of southern Ohio, Massachusetts and New York. ALB can be transported into new areas in logs and firewood. Experts say if ALB is not eradicated and populations spread across North America, the economic and ecological impacts would be enormous.

Experts say people should pay attention to trees, especially maples, with dying branches. Look for the characteristic exit holes in large branches or the trunks, egg pits and wood shavings at the base of the tree. To learn more about the Asian Longhorned Beetle, visit www.michigan.gov/ALB.

If you see a suspect tree or beetle, take photos, record the location, try to collect suspect beetles in a jar and report it:

Email: Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, MDA-Info@michigan.gov

Phone: MDARD Customer Service Center, 800-292-3939

Online: www.misin.msu.edu

Download the app: http://www.misin.msu.edu/tools/apps/#home

You can learn about other invasive species and tree diseases at www.michigan.gov/invasives

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV