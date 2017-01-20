Autism charity supported at Griffins game

Grand Rapids Griffins opening night decal installed on the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Autism Family Network is heading to Van Andel Arena for a night on the town with the Griffins as they take on the San Jose Barracuda on January 27.

The Autism Family Network is a nonprofit organization that helps families, educators, and medical professionals who work with people who have autism spectrum disorders. You can learn more about them and their mission by visiting their website.

The organization has purchased an entire section of lower bowl tickets at the game and will be reselling them to supporters of the organization. Tickets are usually $23, but will be sold for $15 if they are in that section.

The 50/50 raffle will also benefit the organization.

If you order tickets online from here, your purchase will help support the organization.

The game starts at 7 p.m. on January 27.

