Back-to-school shopping tips to ease stress

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The start of a new school year brings an expensive shopping trip for school supplies. We brought in a budget-savvy shopper Shelia Wood-Gunneson of Consider It Done to help ease the stress of back-to-school shopping.

One of the things to keep in mind while shopping is, the older the child, the more expensive school supplies become. However, you can invest in quality products and cut costs from purchasing repeat items each year.

Look for sales and bargains. Basic school supplies like one-subject notebooks, crayons, markers, and rulers are under $1.

Try to get a list from your child's teacher; this will avoid purchasing unnecessary items that may be on a more general list.

Save time and money by leaving the kids at home while you shop.

One last thing: save your receipt. Your child may not end up using everything purchased.

