'Be Nice' raises awareness for mental health

Educational and Creative composition with the message Stop Suicide (Photo: filipefrazao, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Mental illness affects a large portion of the population, yet it is an area of health that is often trivialized or stigmatized, and left untreated as a result. The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is partnering with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s "Be Nice" campaign to offer a series of “lunch and learn” sessions on understanding—and raising awareness for—mental health issues.

“The stigma surrounding mental health is often due to a lack of education,” said Marcie Lewis, President and CEO of RMHWM. “The goal of this series is to address that need, advocate for those dealing with mental illness, and start breaking down the barriers to seeking treatment.”

Sessions will be held on the second Tuesday of each month from February to May at the Ronald McDonald House. The free sessions will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a light lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact RMHWM Development Director Patty McCormick at pmccormick@rmhwesternmichigan.org or 616-258-5729.

