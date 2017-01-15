WZZM
Beating the Winter Blues

Stay active to beat the Winter Blues

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 8:42 AM. EST January 15, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The gray skies and lack of sunlight that come with Michigan winters can really take a toll on your mood and The American Academy of Family Physicians have a name for it -- It's called Seasonal Affective Disorder or the "winter blues".

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, 4 to 6 percent of US residents suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). However, this does not include individuals who experience SAD symptoms, but are not actually diagnosed.

Amy Ritsema, co-owner of OnSite Wellness joined the weekend morning news with a few tips on how to beat the winter blues:

Emotionally overcoming SAD:

  • Weekly check-ins
  • Mindfulness exercises
  • Surround yourself with people who make you happy

Nutritionally overcoming SAD:

  • Don’t stress eat
  • Take your vitamins such as Vitamin D
  • Eat in-season foods! (squash, citrus, avocado, cauliflower etc.)

Physically overcoming SAD:

  • Give your eyes a break from the computer screen – go outside as a group. Take a workplace outing to a local ski hill, ice rink, or go snow shoeing.
  • Always take a lunch break and incorporate walking into your daily routine.
  • Start a team workout challenge

On-Site Wellness is located at  3020 Charlevoix Dr SE in Grand Rapids. You can learn more about them on their website. 

(© 2017 WZZM)


