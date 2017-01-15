Beating the Winter Blues

Upset woman (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The gray skies and lack of sunlight that come with Michigan winters can really take a toll on your mood and The American Academy of Family Physicians have a name for it -- It's called Seasonal Affective Disorder or the "winter blues".

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, 4 to 6 percent of US residents suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). However, this does not include individuals who experience SAD symptoms, but are not actually diagnosed.

Amy Ritsema, co-owner of OnSite Wellness joined the weekend morning news with a few tips on how to beat the winter blues:

Emotionally overcoming SAD:

Weekly check-ins

Mindfulness exercises

Surround yourself with people who make you happy

Nutritionally overcoming SAD:

Don’t stress eat

Take your vitamins such as Vitamin D

Eat in-season foods! (squash, citrus, avocado, cauliflower etc.)

Physically overcoming SAD:

Give your eyes a break from the computer screen – go outside as a group. Take a workplace outing to a local ski hill, ice rink, or go snow shoeing.

Always take a lunch break and incorporate walking into your daily routine.

Start a team workout challenge

