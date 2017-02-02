Behind the Mitten: Alpenfrost Fest. Auto Show, & Five Irish Tenors

(Photo: miltk)

Here's what is happening Behind the Mitten:

Annual Alpenfrost Festival in Gaylord

Friday features a Beer Tent, Laser Light Show, Skating, and Kids Rides!

On Saturday there's a Parade, Soup Cook-Off, Cupcake Wars, Frosty 5K race, Cardboard Sled race, Polar Plunge and and later in the evening the Treetops Resort Craft Beer & Wine Festival.

The Michigan Int'l Auto Show returns this weekend through Sunday to DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. Once again car enthusiasts can check new models, concept cars, the Gilmore Car Museum's vintage collection and the popular Million Dollar Motorway! Tickets are $10 adults, $4 children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

Looking ahead to Monday, you can check out the The Five Irish Tenors, who perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids. John will be there to emcee the show. More information here.

