WZZM
Close

Behind the Mitten: Fall festivals and fairs in Michigan

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 5:50 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

Here are the events featured in this week's Behind The Mitten, courtesy of John "Gonzo" Gonzalez and Amy Sherman: 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories