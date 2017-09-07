Behind the Mitten: Fall festivals and fairs in Michigan

Here are the events featured in this week's Behind The Mitten, courtesy of John "Gonzo" Gonzalez and Amy Sherman:
- 9th Annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival, Sept. 9; Marquette
- The Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival
- Ruth Larabel Yahtzee Tournament at Gilda's Clubhouse on Bridge St., Grand Rapids. Doors open at Noon. Cost $20/player
- Allegan County Fair, which opens Sept. 8 and runs through, Sept. 16
- Michigan Apple Fest is Sept. 9 in Sparta at Rogers Park
- Perrin Brewing 5th Anniversary Party featuring Papa Vegas, Jake Kershaw, The Crane Wives, 4-11 pm Sept. 9; Perrin Brewing Company in Comstock Park
- Monster Truck Throwdown, 7 p.m., Sept. 9; Berlin Raceway in Marne
