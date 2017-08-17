Behind the Mitten: Suds, Hockey, Jazz Fest, & Restaurant Week

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Today's Behind the Mitten travels to The Pit Stop in Cascade where John "Gonzo" Gonzalez and Amy Sherman are in the middle of their "Best Wings" tour. Here are other events they are featuring for you to do this weekend:
- Suds On The Shore Craft Beer and Wine Festival, Ludington
- Hockey - The Musical!, Wealthy Theatre, Grand Rapids
- Grand Jazz Fest, Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids
- Grand Rapids Restaurant Week, through Sunday with nearly 70 restaurants, including over 15 new participants.
