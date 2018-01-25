Behind the Mitten: Westside Social, Brewfests & Winterfests

GRAND RAPIDS - In tonight's "Behind the Mitten", John "Gonzo" Gonzalez and WZZM 13's Jennifer Pascua head out to the new Westside Social where they talk about the transformation of the former Shawmut Inn on Grand Rapids' Westside. Plus, they also give you a preview of the following events:
- 4th Annual Pure Ludington BrrrewFest, 1-6 pm Jan. 27; Ludington Rotary Park in Ludington
- Art & Craft BeerFest, 5-10 pm Jan. 27; Riverview Church in Lansing
- Perrin Brewing Ice Jam Winter Festival, 3-8 pm Jan. 27; Perrin Brewing Company in Comstock Park
- Grand Haven Winterfest, The 43rd annual Winterfest is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Jan. 26, in the downtown Grand Haven area.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs