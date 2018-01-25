WZZM
Behind the Mitten: Westside Social, Brewfests & Winterfests

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 5:12 PM. EST January 25, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS - In tonight's "Behind the Mitten", John "Gonzo" Gonzalez and WZZM 13's Jennifer Pascua head out to the new Westside Social where they talk about the transformation of the former Shawmut Inn on Grand Rapids' Westside. Plus, they also give you a preview of the following events: 

 

