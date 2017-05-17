WZZM
Close

Better Bites: Kid-approved healthy snacks

If you have a hard time getting your kids to eat enough fruits and veggies, you're likely not alone.

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 1:05 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you have a hard time getting your kids to eat enough fruits and veggies, likely, you're not alone.  

Wendy Brookhouse from Grand Valley Family Health Center, Jeff Verkaik, a teacher at Vanguard Academy and a few students from his class joined the noon news to talk about kid approved healthy snacks. 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV

WZZM

Better Bites: What to eat before and after a workout

WZZM

Better Bites: Vegetable Thai Peanut Curry recipe

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories