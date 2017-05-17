Better Bites: Kid-approved healthy snacks

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you have a hard time getting your kids to eat enough fruits and veggies, likely, you're not alone.

Wendy Brookhouse from Grand Valley Family Health Center, Jeff Verkaik, a teacher at Vanguard Academy and a few students from his class joined the noon news to talk about kid approved healthy snacks.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV