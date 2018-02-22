WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

Better Bites: Pan Fried Salmon with Kohlrabi Salad

What's Cooking: Simple salad with lots of nutrients

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 6:49 AM. EST February 22, 2018

Pan Fried Salmon with Kohlrabi Salad

Ingredients:

4 salmon filets, 5-6 oz apiece
2-3 TB Vegetable Oil
2 kohlrabi, peeled
5 radishes, washed
½ lb of asparagus, trimmed and washed
2 Cups arugula
¼ cup Toasted Almond Slivers
2 shallots
2 cloves of garlic
Zest 1 lemon
Juice of 2 lemons
1 TB Dijon Mustard
1 TB Honey
¼ tsp of salt
¼ tsp pepper
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

For the salad:  Slice, spiralize or cut kohlrabi into thin slices, add to a bowl.  Do the same with the radishes.  Cut asparagus diagonally, ¾ of an inch in length, add to the bowl.  Add almonds, add 3 TB of vinaigrette and mix salad.  Put ¼ of each salad on each plate.  Cook salmon

For the vinaigrette:  Place all ingredients from shallots down to olive oil into a food processor.  Mix until smooth.

Fish:  Take salmon out of packaging and let sit on counter to air dry for 30 minutes.  Then, Heat ¼ cup of vegetable oil in a large skillet or saute pan.  Salt and pepper salmon.  Once oil is shimmering, place salmon into pan, skin side down, cook for 3 minutes, flip and cook skin side for 3 minutes.  Remove from plate, place on top of salad.  Pour 1 to 2 TB of vinaigrette over salmon and rest of salad, serve.

Chef Mark Kingshott is a full service personal chef and the owner of All In One Chef. You can learn more about him and his services at allinonechef.net.
 

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories