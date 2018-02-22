Better Bites: Pan Fried Salmon with Kohlrabi Salad

Pan Fried Salmon with Kohlrabi Salad
Ingredients:
4 salmon filets, 5-6 oz apiece
2-3 TB Vegetable Oil
2 kohlrabi, peeled
5 radishes, washed
½ lb of asparagus, trimmed and washed
2 Cups arugula
¼ cup Toasted Almond Slivers
2 shallots
2 cloves of garlic
Zest 1 lemon
Juice of 2 lemons
1 TB Dijon Mustard
1 TB Honey
¼ tsp of salt
¼ tsp pepper
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
For the salad: Slice, spiralize or cut kohlrabi into thin slices, add to a bowl. Do the same with the radishes. Cut asparagus diagonally, ¾ of an inch in length, add to the bowl. Add almonds, add 3 TB of vinaigrette and mix salad. Put ¼ of each salad on each plate. Cook salmon
For the vinaigrette: Place all ingredients from shallots down to olive oil into a food processor. Mix until smooth.
Fish: Take salmon out of packaging and let sit on counter to air dry for 30 minutes. Then, Heat ¼ cup of vegetable oil in a large skillet or saute pan. Salt and pepper salmon. Once oil is shimmering, place salmon into pan, skin side down, cook for 3 minutes, flip and cook skin side for 3 minutes. Remove from plate, place on top of salad. Pour 1 to 2 TB of vinaigrette over salmon and rest of salad, serve.
Chef Mark Kingshott is a full service personal chef and the owner of All In One Chef. You can learn more about him and his services at allinonechef.net.
