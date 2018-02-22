Better Bites: Pan Fried Salmon with Kohlrabi Salad

Fresh salmon fillet with pepper, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

Pan Fried Salmon with Kohlrabi Salad

Ingredients:

4 salmon filets, 5-6 oz apiece

2-3 TB Vegetable Oil

2 kohlrabi, peeled

5 radishes, washed

½ lb of asparagus, trimmed and washed

2 Cups arugula

¼ cup Toasted Almond Slivers

2 shallots

2 cloves of garlic

Zest 1 lemon

Juice of 2 lemons

1 TB Dijon Mustard

1 TB Honey

¼ tsp of salt

¼ tsp pepper

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

For the salad: Slice, spiralize or cut kohlrabi into thin slices, add to a bowl. Do the same with the radishes. Cut asparagus diagonally, ¾ of an inch in length, add to the bowl. Add almonds, add 3 TB of vinaigrette and mix salad. Put ¼ of each salad on each plate. Cook salmon

For the vinaigrette: Place all ingredients from shallots down to olive oil into a food processor. Mix until smooth.

Fish: Take salmon out of packaging and let sit on counter to air dry for 30 minutes. Then, Heat ¼ cup of vegetable oil in a large skillet or saute pan. Salt and pepper salmon. Once oil is shimmering, place salmon into pan, skin side down, cook for 3 minutes, flip and cook skin side for 3 minutes. Remove from plate, place on top of salad. Pour 1 to 2 TB of vinaigrette over salmon and rest of salad, serve.

Chef Mark Kingshott is a full service personal chef and the owner of All In One Chef. You can learn more about him and his services at allinonechef.net.



