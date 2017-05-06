Mountain Bike

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A local bike riding event is taking advantage of the warmer weather, and the bike friendly city that is Grand Rapids.

Bike riders are encouraged to join the Tour De Quarter on May 20 in Grand Rapids. The ride begins at City High School at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. as the riders bike through the North Quarter of Grand Rapids.

Event organizers hope to promotes rider safety, give local businesses some exposure, and give a demonstration of the ride-ability of the three business districts of Grand Rapids' North Quarter.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Mackenzie Thaden is a producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email us at news@wzzm13.com or visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV