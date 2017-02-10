Brave souls bear the cold for Sweetheart Splash

Valentine's Day (Photo: npstockphoto)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - For more than two decades, people have been jumping into the frigid waters of the Rogue River to show devotion for their Valentine's Day sweetheart. But why??

Morgan McBain and Maddie McCreery joined WZZM with more on the annual Rockford Sweetheart Splash.

It is happening at the dam overlook in Rockford and is highlighted by music, skits and plenty of laughs.

This year at Splash, people will have the opportunity to “Lock your Love” to a bridge.

You can purchase or bring a lock as another way to profess your love (along with jumping into the river) this Valentine’s season. A stand-alone fence will also be up for display in the weeks following the event.

For more information about the event, visit www.sweetheartsplash.org

