GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and more than a quarter of a million women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

This month, Women's Lifestyle Magazine is focusing on impactful stories from those fighting for their lives. One of those stories is from Breast Cancer survivor, Tina Derusha, who shared her story of survival on the weekend morning show.

Facts About Breast Cancer In The U.S., according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc,:

One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

Each year it is estimated that over 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die.

Although breast cancer in men is rare, an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 460 will die each year.

On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and 1 woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.

Over 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the United States today.

