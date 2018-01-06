Caring for kinky, curly hair

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It can be difficult to care for kinky-curly grades of hair, especially if you have limited to no experience with textured hair, treatments, and styles. That is why Theresa Mosley, owner of Mosley School of Cosmetology and Kayon Tompkins from Nourish Your Curls Boutique joined the weekend morning news show to share tips on hair care and natural products for curly textured hair.

Theresa Mosley is offering a program for parents who need help or advice caring for their child's kinky or curly textured hair.

Intro classes include:

• Demo on protective styles for kids

• Demo on braids and twist outs for kids

• Demo and lecture on proper shampoo, conditioning, and detangling techniques

• Tips on the proper tools to make your job easier

• Product knowledge and where to get the products you need

• Lecture on taking care of chemicals in kid’s hair

• Lecture on how to stop breakage

• How to use flexi rods and standard rods to create great styles

• Kids hair extensions that will be easy to do at home

• The importance of keeping a stylist

• Other professional and affordable options for your child hair

Class details:

Cost: $35.00 per person for the intro class

When: Sat, January 20, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Grand Rapids Airport - 4747 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Nourish Your Curls Boutique is a natural hair and beauty product line that offers a variety of products and services. The boutique opened in September of 2017 and is located at 2919 Breton Suite B in Grand Rapids. You can learn more about what they have to offer on their Facebook page.

