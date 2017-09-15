Catch the Spirit Day in Forest Hills

Atheletes and coaches from the three Forest Hills high schools include special needs athletes for Catch the Spirit in 2016.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Students and staff at the three Forest Hills high schools are catching the spirit this weekend. On Saturday, the varsity football players and cheerleaders from the schools are participating in an event that brings the community together.

The athletes, along with their coaches invited Special Olympics athletes to join them at Forest Hills Central High School. Together they will go through drills and end the day with a football game.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV