Cats and Canvas event held at Happy Cate Cafe

Happy Cat Cafe offers coffee and cat adoption all under one roof!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Happy Cat Cafe in Grand Rapids is offering multiple sessions of "Cats and Canvas". The event costs $30 and lasts for 2 hours. The cat themed painting class includes instruction and supplies as well as beverages and some light snacks.

You can purchase tickets over the phone by calling (616) 202-4750.

You can learn more about the Happy Cat Cafe by following this link.

If you want to set up a private event you can email happycatgr@gmail.com.

