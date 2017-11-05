Cats and Canvas event held at Happy Cate Cafe

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Happy Cat Cafe in Grand Rapids is offering multiple sessions of "Cats and Canvas". The event costs $30 and lasts for 2 hours. The cat themed painting class includes instruction and supplies as well as beverages and some light snacks.
You can purchase tickets over the phone by calling (616) 202-4750.
You can learn more about the Happy Cat Cafe by following this link.
If you want to set up a private event you can email happycatgr@gmail.com.
