Cedar Point changing Mine Ride roller coaster with new 'surprises'

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Cedar Point is putting a new twist on one of its oldest roller coasters.

The Cedar Creek Mine Ride will now become known as the Cedar Creek Mystic Mine Ride.

Calm down, coaster purists. The name change is only temporary.

It’s being done as a fresh experience for Cedar Point’s annual HalloWeekends, which begins Friday, Sept. 15.

Cedar Point promises the coaster will feature new “special surprises.”

“A section of the ride will be ‘themed,’” spokesperson Tony Clark tells WKYC. “But you’ll have to wait to find out #whatsintheshed…”

His #whatsintheshed tease is a direct connection to the marketing campaign used by sister park Kings Island when promoting the finale of their Mystic Timbers wooden roller coaster. You can learn more about what’s actually in the Kings Island shed HERE.

What awaits riders inside the Cedar Creek Mystic Mine Ride shed is currently a mystery.

We tried, but Clark wouldn’t divulge any additional details.

Cedar Creek Mine Ride is Cedar Point’s second oldest roller coaster. It first opened in 1969.

