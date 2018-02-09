WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 55 closing alerts
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Celebrate National Pizza Day with unique pies

National Pizza Day 2018

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 2:21 PM. EST February 09, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Friday is National Pizza Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a local pizza shop.

Arie Leder from Toppers Grand Rapids brought in their "Buffalo Mac 'n' Cheese", "Ragin' Pepperoni", and "Loaded Tot-zza" pizzas.

Toppers has 2 locations in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their locations and menu on their website, toppers.com

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories