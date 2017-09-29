Celebrating coffee with Chef Jamie Paquin

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - National Coffee Day is September 29, but the celebration doesn't have to end after only a single day. We invited Chef Jamie Paquin in to share a coffee inspired dish with us.

She pulled out all the stops with an espresso rubbed pork with red eye gravy, and a fall veggie dish.

If you want to learn more from Chef Jamie, she teaches classes at the Muskegon Farmers Market. You can find a full list of her classes here.

For catering requests you can email her at gfdesserts.com.

