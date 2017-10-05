GRAND RAPIDS - Throughout ArtPrize we've been highlighting the growing distillery industry in The Mitten.
Today, Danielle Grizwold and Nicholas Walsh from the new Rendezvous inside Amway Grand Plaza will show us how to make a Smoked Manhattan using Journeyman Distillery's Last Feather Rye
Recipe:
Smoked Manhattan
Angostura bitters
Carpano Antica Formula sweet vermouth
Last Feather Rye out of Three Oaks – Michigan made
Seasoned with hickory smoke and garnished with orange zest and a twist.
Served UP or on the rocks
