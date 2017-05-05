Celebrity chef shares recipe for Huevos Rancheros

File image of Huevos Rancheros

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Celebrity Chef Robert Hesse joined the WZZM noon news to share a classic Mexican dish, with a gourmet twist. See demonstration in video above for Huevos Rancheros.

Chef Hesse is no stranger to TV, in fact, you may recognize him from cooking shows like Hell's Kitchen, Guys Grocery Games and Beat Bobby Flay.

Chef Hesse is originally from New York but recently moved to Grand Rapids with his family. He now works as Executive Chef at Noto's Old World Italian Dining in Grand Rapids.

© 2017 WZZM-TV